Bend’s dedication to outdoor spaces began a century ago, when the city established Shevlin and Drake parks.
The two original parks were the result of foresight by the early residents of Bend. Since then, the city has developed more than 80 additional parks.
Drake Park was formed after a women’s civic group lobbied the city to preserve the land, while Shevlin Park was donated to the city from the Shevlin-Hixon logging company.
“Central Oregonians 100 years ago were thinking ahead when they planned for these open spaces in the community,” said Julie Brown, spokesperson for the Bend Park & Recreation District.
To celebrate the centennial milestone for Shevlin and Drake parks, the park district created a webpage to share stories and photographs of the parks over the past century.
The webpage will also offer information on virtual and in-person activities, such as talks and self-guided tours that will be scheduled throughout the year.
“The overall goal of the activities will be to look back at the history of Shevlin Park and Drake Park, as well as highlighting how the parks continue to make memories for Bend residents and visitors today,” Brown said.
Jeff Hagler, the park steward manager who has worked for Bend park district since 2014, said many people still use the two parks in the same way as they did 100 years ago. Families still gather for picnics, community events and hikes, he said.
Hagler sees the connection to the past every day at Shevlin Park, where people still walk through old growth trees along Tumalo Creek.
“In particular when it was made a park 100 years ago, one of the biggest activities was getting out and walking on the trails,” Hagler said. “All of those trails are pretty special. Just five minutes out of the city, you are in the natural forest.”
Shevlin-Hixon owned the land in northwest Bend that was the site of early explorer camps, railroads and a fish hatchery. The lumber company transferred the deed to the city Jan. 14, 1921, with the condition that the park “shall always be used and maintained as a public park to the general public for recreation and amusements of a lawful character and for no other purpose.”
The park was originally 350 acres and has since grown to about 1,000 acres. Over the years, the park hosted ice skating and was used for movie sets, including the 1975 film “Rooster Cogburn” starring John Wayne and Katharine Hepburn.
“It is a real gem for the community,” Hagler said.
Hagler has the same appreciation for Drake Park, a 13-acre property along the Deschutes River in downtown Bend.
“It’s really an extension of downtown,” Hagler said. “People come into downtown and flow into Drake Park. It’s such a great place for people to take a nice walk along the big beautiful trees.”
Drake Park, which sits against Mirror Pond on the river, was originally viewed as an early housing development. But the Women’s Civic Improvement League, led by early Bend resident Mary Arnold, gathered 1,500 signatures for a $21,000 bond that would allow the city to purchase the riverfront property and preserve it as a park. The bond passed by a 2-1 margin, and the property was converted to a city park in 1921.
The park was named in 1928 for Alexander Drake, the founder of Bend and owner of the Pilot Butte Development Company.
In the 1997 book “Drake Park Bend, Oregon: History of Landscape Architecture,” Arnold’s great-great grandson Chad Coffelt describes how the women’s civic group turned a dream for a park into a reality.
“The Women’s Civic League fought a hard and courageous battle against the all-male city commission of 1921, to establish Drake Park, citing the town’s need for a family park and access to the river,” Coffelt said. “Today, residents and tourists alike reap the benefits of these women’s labor as Drake Park stands to symbolize the spirit and tranquility that is Bend.”
Drake Park became a community gathering place for Fourth of July celebrations and the Bend Water Pageant. In recent years, the park has hosted annual festivals and concerts.
Hagler found it strange how empty the park seems on certain nights this year since events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Otherwise, the park is full of gatherings.
“It has all the types of festivals and events,” Hagler said. “In a normal year.”
