The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office on Monday morning was advising residents to avoid an area east of Redmond as deputies searched for a person of interest in a shooting investigation.

Deputies responded to a report of a subject with a gunshot wound in the area of U.S. Highway 126 east and SE Sherman Road, according to a press release from the agency.

Citing an active investigation, the office didn't release further details about the investigation at the time of the release.

This article will be updated.

