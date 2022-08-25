stock Dillon Falls
Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River 

 Bulletin file

The man who died while floating over Dillon Falls in an inner tube Tuesday has been identified as Maximillian Zelaya, 41, of Bend.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office identified Zelaya on Thursday morning.

