The man who died while floating over Dillon Falls in an inner tube Tuesday has been identified as Maximillian Zelaya, 41, of Bend.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office identified Zelaya on Thursday morning.
The man who died while floating over Dillon Falls in an inner tube Tuesday has been identified as Maximillian Zelaya, 41, of Bend.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office identified Zelaya on Thursday morning.
Zelaya was floating above Dillon Falls on Tuesday with a friend, the sheriff's office said. The river current played major factor, said Sgt. Jayson Janes, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. He said Zelaya's friend was able to swim to safety before reaching the top of the falls.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man in a tube had gone over the falls about 30 minutes earlier. The caller had not seen him resurface.
The sheriff’s office, the U.S. Forest Service and Bend Fire & Rescue responded to Dillon Falls, and deputies used a drone to find Zelaya's body in the water below the falls. The sheriff’s office search and rescue team retrieved Zelaya via boat and moved him to the Aspen Camp Boat Launch.
Janes said Thursday, to his knowledge, alcohol wasn't a factor.
Dillon Falls, located on the Deschutes River southwest of Bend, is a 15-foot waterfall followed by Class 5 whitewater rapids.
In 2018, a popular blind athlete from Bend, Nancy Stevens, and her father lost control of their canoe in the waters above Dillon Falls resulting in her father’s death. His was the last known death at Dillon Falls before Tuesday.
541-633-2160
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
— Jenny Smithers, Bend
SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTERS
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.