The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office placed Capt. Deron McMaster on paid administrative leave Friday for an alleged policy violation.
The sheriff’s office did not say what internal policy was violated, but said McMaster, a 28-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was not accused of any criminal misconduct.
“Anytime the sheriff’s office receives information alleging a policy violation, we will completely investigate the allegation to determine if an agency policy violation(s) has occurred and if any personnel action is necessary,” Sgt. Jayson Janes said in a press release Friday.
In a prepared statement, Sheriff L. Shane Nelson also said specific details would be withheld to “protect the integrity" of the investigation. "We will investigate, collect facts, and review the investigative conclusions in order to arrive at an informed decision,” Nelson said.
McMaster is a longtime member of the sheriff’s office. He joined Feb. 1, 1993 as a patrol deputy and went on to serve as a field training officer, detective, sergeant and lieutenant, according to a biography on the sheriff’s office website. He was promoted to captain July 1, 2015 and is assigned as the Corrections Division commander.
McMaster is a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve in October 2007, according to the biography.
Last May, McMaster’s name was used in a scam in which county residents were asked to send money to address a warrant issued after missing jury duty. Residents were contacted by someone claiming to be “Captain Deron McMaster with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office” who asked for money to address the warrant, which was not real. The scammers went on to use other real and fake names.
