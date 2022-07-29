Deschutes County Sheriff

Deschutes County Sheriff's Office deputy

 Submitted photo

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify a man and a woman believed to be involved in numerous thefts from vehicles parked at trailheads throughout the county. 

After stealing from the vehicles, the two individuals are alleged to have gone to Walmart in Bend to purchase gift cards using stolen credit and debit cards, the sheriff's office said Friday in a news release. The man has a tattoo on each forearm and a large tattoo on the right side of his neck. The woman has a thin build and a large tattoo on her left forearm. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(1) comment

Transitory Inflation
Transitory Inflation

'The man has a tattoo on each forearm and a large tattoo on the right side of his neck. The woman has a thin build and a large tattoo on her left forearm.'

Based on this description I would say they are floating the river right now.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.