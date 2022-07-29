The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify a man and a woman believed to be involved in numerous thefts from vehicles parked at trailheads throughout the county.
After stealing from the vehicles, the two individuals are alleged to have gone to Walmart in Bend to purchase gift cards using stolen credit and debit cards, the sheriff's office said Friday in a news release. The man has a tattoo on each forearm and a large tattoo on the right side of his neck. The woman has a thin build and a large tattoo on her left forearm.
Anyone with knowledge on the matter is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 541-693-6911. The reference case number is 22-38722.
The sheriff's office added that it wanted to remind people not to leave valuables unattended in vehicles, and in some cases, the duo have been able to use the stolen credit or debit cards before the victim even realized their vehicle was broken into.
'The man has a tattoo on each forearm and a large tattoo on the right side of his neck. The woman has a thin build and a large tattoo on her left forearm.'
Based on this description I would say they are floating the river right now.
