The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is searching for a driver who fled a traffic stop in La Pine, crashed a pickup truck into a tree and ran away .
A sheriff's deputy initially attempted to stop the driver of a brown Ford Ranger with no licence plates at 1:49 a.m. Saturday near U.S. Highway 97 and Rosland Road in La Pine, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect refused to stop and fled by turning off the highway and onto Wendy Drive and continued driving behind Les Schwab Tires in La Pine.
While attempting to turn onto Drafter Road, the driver lost control, spun around and was facing the pursing deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver then backed up, and proceeded north on Drafter Road.
The deputy was forced to back off the chase due the dusty road and low visibility, but eventually found the pickup truck crashed into a tree just east of the highway.
The driver , who appeared to be uninjured, left the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
Responding deputies set up a perimeter and were assisted by Oregon State Police troopers and a sheriff’s office police dog.
The officers and dog followed the driver's tracks west across the highway, but eventually lost the tracks.
