The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has suspended its active search and recovery efforts for Alex Kollar’s body since the whitewater kayaker disappeared in early October.
Kollar was reported missing on the Deschutes River on Oct. 1 after friends last saw him upstream from Meadow Camp near Lava Island Falls in Class IV and V whitewater conditions.
Sgt. Nathan Garibay, emergency manager for the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, said the teams actively searched for Kollar for months and the agency is operating under the assumption that Kollar is dead. But sheriff’s detectives are classifying it as a missing person case. In the event that new information comes through, the sheriff’s office will deploy search and rescue resources accordingly, Garibay said.
The stretch of river where Kollar was last seen is known by people in the whitewater rafting community as “Lava 2,” and according to one member of that community, it is incredibly dangerous.
Kelli Wittman of Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe Company said there are a number of hazards associated with the “Lava 2” stretch of the river, and that it is incredibly important to be prepared and adequately experienced before embarking on a whitewater adventure there.
“Lava 2” has category V rapids, and while it is enjoyed by rafters daily, it is suggested for those with expert level whitewater rafting skills.
“If something goes wrong, it is a really dangerous or nasty swim,” Wittman said. “If you mess up a little bit, you can get yourself into a lot of weird situations.”
Wittman explained that if you fall into the water, there are a number of hazards, including getting pinned under rocks or hung up on logs. There is also a tricky spot with recirculating water, she said.
“If you don’t know what you are doing, and don’t have a solid crew, bad things can happen,” Wittman said.
Wittman pointed out that most people who venture into category IV rapids, are well prepared and experienced and that most of the issues occur in category III rapids, frequented by newer and often inexperienced rafters who are new to the sport.
Pushing the limits on the river as a way of learning and ingraining what the possible dangers are is how experience level and skill is built up, Wittman said.
Foot entrapment is a common situation for many rafters, Wittman said. It occurs when a rafter attempts to stand up in a shallow stretch of the river, but not realizing the speed of the current and getting a foot caught, rendering the person unable to swim.
“The only way to get a foot out of a foot entrapment is to pull it out the same way it came in,” Wittman said.
The best way to learn how to face the tougher areas of the river is to have a more experienced rafter take you on those particular runs, Wittman said.
“You will notice the community is pretty adamant about taking a novice down there because they don’t want that on their conscience,” Wittman said. “They don’t want a fun day on the water to turn into a rescue.”
Wittman said while she has seen an increase in interest in the sport — especially since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic — she has not noticed an increase in heavy injuries and fatalities.
Garibay echoed Wittman in that the risks are real and present along the river.
He said Kollar’s tragic situation is a moment to reflect on the fact that although he was experienced, it is important for everyone to consider the risks and to recreate in the river as safely as possible.
“You can’t eliminate all risk and some of that risk is what draws people to certain activities,” Garibay said. “We just want people to do it as safely as possible.”
