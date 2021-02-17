The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected arson in Sisters.
After a house fire Saturday at 152 N. Larch St., an investigation determined the fire started outside the house and the cause was arson, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded to the fire at 9 p.m. Saturday along with local fire departments. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.Damage was estimated to be $75,000.
An investigator from the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office and a detective from the Oregon State Police Arson Unit were sent to house.
The sheriff’s office is working with the state fire marshal’s office and OSP to continue the investigation.
Anyone with information related to the fire is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-693-6911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.