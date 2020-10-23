A crash involving three teenagers occurred Thursday night a short distance from where a separate crash killed three other teenagers Oct. 1 west of Sisters.
Due to the similar nature of the crashes, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking families to discuss the seriousness of driving with their teenagers.
The three 16-year-olds in the crash Thursday were not injured. The driver had just received his license, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office is reminding new drivers and their parents that it is against the law to drive with a nonfamily member within the first six months of receiving a license.
A deputy responded at 8:45 p.m. to the crash on Edgington Road, west of Sisters. The crash was about 2 miles from where two 17-year-olds from Sisters and an 18-year-old from California were killed after crashing an SUV into a tree off a forest road.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating the fatal crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.