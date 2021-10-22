A Bend woman has accused Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson of harassing County Commission candidate and Bend pastor Morgan Schmidt during a Deschutes County College session Tuesday, which has led to at least one county commissioner calling for an investigation.
Tara Feurtado, who along with Schmidt is a participant in the 10-week educational program that teaches the public about county operations, wrote to the Deschutes County Commission to complain that Nelson harassed the pastor during a class by continually singling her out as “The Reverend.”
Feurtado said he mentioned Schmidt's "apparent endorsement" of his previous opponent’s campaign.
“As he ranted, he pointed at the class participant multiple times, saying that ‘The Reverend’ is ‘probably a nice lady,’ though continuing to say that we should ‘know who we are voting for,’” Feurtado wrote.
In her letter, Feurtado described an “air of confusion” as Nelson continued to talk about previous political opponents and lawsuits related to the sheriff’s office, as well as continuously gesturing toward and referring to Schmidt as “The Reverend.”
Feurtado decided to leave the class after Nelson ignored her request to stop, she said.
“It is dangerously inappropriate for a person in power — in uniform — in a Deschutes County college class to use this platform for a personal vendetta,” she wrote. “This clear misuse of power created an unsafe environment for attendees.”
In a statement to The Bulletin about the class, Schmidt said, "The people of Deschutes County deserve elected leaders who are willing to lead from a place of kindness and curiosity, responding instead of reacting."
In records obtained by The Bulletin, Commissioner Phil Chang in an email said the county would “investigate and take appropriate actions,” and requested that the matter be discussed in an executive session next week.
Two emails of those requested by The Bulletin were fully redacted. The county legal department cited code pertaining to attorney/client privilege.
In an emailed statement, Nelson said he sees part of his job to discuss “political and newsworthy information,” and that his goal was to inform the community.
“I felt it was relevant to discuss an event that occurred during my last election. One of the County College students had been involved in the event,” Nelson said. “It was not my intention for my presentation to upset anyone.”
Nelson said later that night he spoke with “the student,” meaning Schmidt, and the conversation ended on a “friendly note.”
The event Nelson refers to is mentioned in an email from Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Capt. Paul Garrison, who defends Nelson’s presentation. Garrison said Nelson was referring to Schmidt’s role in emceeing an event called “Deschutes Women Speak Out,” where former female deputies of the sheriff’s office denounced a toxic work culture last October.
Garrison described the event as funded by the campaign of Nelson’s previous opponent Scott Schaier. Schaier, in a previous Bulletin article, said his campaign was not involved with the press conference. The event was organized in part by Caroline Fitchett of the political consultancy We Win Strategy Group, to which Schaier’s campaign paid roughly $6,000, according to previous reporting by The Bulletin.
“It felt like (Nelson) was using that opportunity to get back at Morgan,” Feurtado told The Bulletin in an interview Thursday.
Feurtado said she has no agenda against or for Nelson, and that her intention behind writing to the commission was to implore county college classes stay unpolitical in nature.
“I wrote to them because I do not feel that anybody who gives a presentation should use it as a platform for a personal agenda,” she said.
