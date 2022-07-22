With temperatures forecast in the 100s next week, Shepherd's House Ministries will open daytime cooling shelters for people experiencing homelessness in Bend and Redmond.
The shelters will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In Bend, the shelter will be located at the Lighthouse Navigation Center at, 275 NE 2nd St. In Redmond, the shelter will be at 1350 South U.S. Highway 97, Shepherd's House Ministries said in a release Friday.
Extreme heat poses health risks such as dehydration and heat sickness to people exposed and living outside.
Shepherd's House will also be visiting people who are living without shelter, checking on them and providing cold water and snacks.
