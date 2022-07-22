heat (copy)
Volunteer Lauren Tolo carries ice at a cooling station on Hunnell Road in Bend during a heat wave in June 2021.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

With temperatures forecast in the 100s next week, Shepherd's House Ministries will open daytime cooling shelters for people experiencing homelessness in Bend and Redmond.

The shelters will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

