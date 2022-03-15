The Second Street homeless shelter in Bend is set to receive nearly $4 million to become a navigation center for people experiencing homelessness, if the Bend City Council approves it Wednesday.
A navigation center is a place that, in addition to offering shelter beds, offers services to help people who are unhoused find permanent housing, employment opportunities or other programs to help stabilize their lives.
The concept of a navigation center in Bend transitioned from idea to reality when the state Legislature allocated the city of Bend $2.5 million to open one last year. The rest of the money comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding and general funds, which is primarily made up of property tax revenue, said Amy Fraley, the city’s affordable housing coordinator.
The money funds three years worth of operations, Fraley said.
“This is an innovative tool,” Fraley said. “There aren’t a lot of those out there, and we look forward to providing service in a centralized, low-barrier shelter.”
The city only received a request to use this money from Shepherd’s House Ministries, which operates the Second Street, overnight shelter.
Per the terms of the state money, the navigation center must be operating by June 30. Some of the services that are expected to be offered include case management, employment support, aid in applying for housing, daily meals, trauma-informed counseling and others, according to a city memo.
Dave Notari, the director of development at Shepherd’s House Ministries, said he saw the navigation center as an opportunity to help people in a more significant way.
“We knew it would be biting off a lot, but we felt prepared to take that on," Notari said.
Nortai said the money will go toward hiring more staff, reconfiguring the layout of the current shelter and eventually building a kitchen so the shelter can make food on site.
Hours of operation have yet to be determined, Notari said. Currently, the shelter operates only overnight.
