Shepherd's House is seeking donations to help it serve a Christmas Dinner on Friday, Dec. 27.

Starting at 6 p.m., Shepherd’s House will be serving a traditional holiday meal for those in need. Clothing gifts will also be provided to men, women, and children who went without this Christmas.

The shelter is asking people to drop off any new clothing items like socks, beanies, gloves, jackets and blankets, as well as food items, during the month of December to help in this effort.

Donations can be dropped off at 1854 NE Division Street in Bend.