Tish Way

Tish Way with an unidentified family member as seen on her GoFundMe page.

After a vacation last October, Tish Way returned home to an unimaginable disaster that turned her life upside down.

The sewer line in the street had backed up inside her house, located across the street from the Ashland Co-op after someone in the neighborhood flushed sanitary wipes down a toilet. The blockage backed sewage up and turned Way’s home into a toxic mess.

This story first appeared at Ashland.news.

