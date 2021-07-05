Firefighters contained multiple large wildfires in Central Oregon due to decreased fire activity over the weekend, according to a Monday report by Central Oregon Fire Information, a multiagency wildfire resource.
The 7,222-acre Wrentham Market Fire east of Dufur in Wasco County is now 100% contained.
The 5,479-acre Rattlesnake Fire near the Warm Springs Reservation is 90% contained.
The 150-acre Black Mountain Fire east of Big Summit Prairie in the Ochoco National Forest is 50% contained. Two crews, a fire engine and a water tender are working to secure the fire.
The 53-acre Dry Creek Fire south of the historic Rager Ranger Station in Prineville is 100% contained. The 81 acre Sulphur Spring Fire south of Paulina Highway, also in Prineville, is 70% contained. Crews continued to mop up Monday.
Firefighters assisted city and county personnel with containing multiple small fires related to Fourth of July firework displays Sunday. No large fires broke out as a result of fireworks, according to the report.
