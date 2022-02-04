Police arrested a seventh-grade boy at Powell Butte Community Charter School after linking him to a number of threats made against staff and students at the school earlier this week.
Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the charter school Wednesday morning after multiple threats of violence were left on the school’s phone system.
The messages prompted a lockdown at both the school and the Powell Butte Christian Church next door, but an investigation by local deputies and the FBI did not initially turn up anything suspicious. After more messages were left on the school’s phone system Thursday, authorities were able to link the messages to the seventh-grader as classes resumed.
The student was searched, but no weapons were found. After deputies searched the student’s home, they turned up enough evidence to arrest him for calling in the threats, the sheriff's office said in a statement released Thursday. The boy was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Deschutes County.
School officials said Friday that the seventh grader had masked his threatening calls to the school to avoid getting caught. However, the second call the student made led to his arrest.
“The sheriff’s department told us, the second (call) made it easier for them to find out who it was, connect all the dots…and make the arrest,” said Jason Carr, communications director for the Crook County School District.
The first call was not made from a number that authorities could trace, Carr said.
Carr said the seventh grader could have used a number of methods to make a call that would be difficult to trace, including the use of a burner phone, or by using a number of applications available on the web.
Carr said the school district is cooperating with the sheriff’s office on the matter, but has not been in contact with any other law enforcement agencies.
“We are confident, and so is the Sheriff’s Office, that the situation has been resolved,” Carr added. “There is no lingering threat to the Powell Butte Community Charter or any of the other schools in the school district.”
Crook County Undersheriff James Savage said the FBI is still assisting with the investigation, but in a support capacity.
Savage declined to release information about the suspect or the nature of the evidence recovered in the investigation at this time.
