Seven Peaks School in Bend has been authorized as an international baccalaureate program for its preschoolers and elementary school students, becoming the first school in Central Oregon to offer such programs for students ages three and up, school officials said Wednesday.
These programs — otherwise known as IB programs — offer internationally accepted education for students, focused on emphasizing student choice and voice in what they learn in school and how. The programs intend to assist students with problem solving, teaching social skills as well as thinking and research skills.
Seven Peaks is a private school in Bend with about 240 students. Educators worked for roughly four years toward meeting the requirements necessary for authorization, writing curriculum and training teachers to align with the core themes of global IB programs. The school received the final approval in May.
“We’re so thrilled and excited to have that honor, and we’re really proud to bring that here to Central Oregon,” said Gala Gaines, the primary years program coordinator for the school.
Gaines added: “We really believe in it, and we really believe that it’s creating kids that are going to change the world.”
Seven Peaks middle schoolers previously had the opportunity to take part in IB programs, but now the students can start the learning track in preschool. Those who wish to continue with IB programs can do so through Bend High School.
The younger students at the school will learn about challenging subjects in the world and how they can help, Gaines said. These topics have included suicide, loss of cultures and languages, climate change and animal extinction, the social ramifications of the pandemic and child labor.
Gaines said these topics are chosen by students voicing their interests. She said it’s important for students to begin tackling such hard subjects at a young age.
“Sometimes, people might be worried about exposing them too young, but exposing them in a hopeful way can” be constructive, Gaines said. She added: “By learning about these things, they feel empowered to make change.”
Students in IB programs are encouraged to take what they learn and act on it in their communities. These include holding fundraisers and raising awareness. Previously, students focused on the issue of homelessness and worked with Cascade Youth & Family Center, raising funds and bringing in blankets, shoes, bikes and tents for people.
All of this is meant to instill in students a deeper interest in their schooling from a young age. “So many times, by middle school, they’ve lost that love for learning,” Gaines said.
A core element of IB programs is to focus on concepts rather than individual lessons, Gaines said. For example, students have learned about the concept of migration, including the Oregon trail, with history classes, drama classes and art classes occurring at the same time to complement the students’ learning experiences around this moment in history.
“It’s great for students because it gets them to see concepts not as isolated topics,” Gaines said.
Gaines said some students are already beginning to embody the core lessons of IB programs. Recently, kindergarten students learning about "change makers" in history, including Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, decided to speak up about the rowdy conduct of students around the school’s new playground. So the little children decided to hold a peaceful protest calling for students to follow the rules to ensure safety.
“They had their own initiative and they felt valued enough that they felt they had the power to do it,” Gaines said. “And they did. And they were listened to … Seeing these students have a voice makes me so hopeful for the future.”
