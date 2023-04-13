With three terms ending this year, seats for Zones 5, 6 and 7 on the Central Oregon Community College board are open.
Two candidates are running for Zone 5, and five candidates are running for Zone 6. The election is May 16.
Erin Foote Morgan is running unopposed for the Zone 7 seat.
Zone 5
Diane Berry is running against Erin Merz for the board’s Zone 5 seat. Berry, 64, is a professor with Purdue University Global, and teaches human services courses. She started out as a family lawyer, then earned a master’s in social work. She eventually opened a mental health clinic with her husband in Wisconsin, which they ran for 12 years. Berry wrote a program for divorcing parents, which became the subject of one of three books she wrote.
“I just am really passionate about, not just education, but also community colleges, because I think they’re a stepping stone to so much more. Not just further education or a degree, but lucrative careers, and ending generational poverty, and just a real life-changing experience,” she said.
Berry’s goals include increasing enrollment and partnerships with local businesses so they can meet their own needs for the workforce. Berry is interested in expanding the college’s efforts in helping food and housing insecure students.
Berry said she has plenty of experience in education she’s excited to put to use.
Erin Merz, 39, is the director of marketing and communications at Cascades Academy. She worked for eight years in higher education at Portland State University, with many students transferring from community colleges.
“Being a senior administrator in education, and I’ve also been an instructor, I think that gives me a really well-rounded understanding of how an education institution functions, and how decisions are made, and how those decisions impact constituents,” she said.
Merz decided to run to help provide opportunities to students. “Education has played a really important role in my life, and I want that opportunity to do this for others who want it,” she said.
Merz would like to focus on what she calls “whole person success,” or making sure students are supported both academically and with their basic needs. Merz also has goals to make sure tuition stays affordable and to make sure students are prepared for the workforce. As an administrator, Merz wants to make sure faculty and staff are supported and compensated fairly.
Merz considers herself to be “confident and competent” and believes she has a broad background to put to use on COCC’s board.
Zone 6
Kevin Knight, 66, is running against four others for the college board’s Zone 6 seat. Knight worked for several airlines, handling communication functions, planning and management. He believes he can put his over 40 years of experience in business to work on COCC’s board.
Knight said he wants to help improve both graduation and enrollment rates, and make sure the college is welcoming.
“I’m looking for opportunities to serve the community. With COCC in particular, I just think this is a hidden jewel. And I really would like to add my skills to the skills of current college leadership and the board to take it to the next level and ensure its future success,” he said.
David Price, 72, is a retired brigadier general who worked in financial management in the U.S. Air Force. Price taught at the industrial college of the armed forces for two years, and served on the national board of directors of the Military Officers Association of America and the board of directors of the Army Air Force Exchange Service.
“My philosophy is that the board needs to look at big picture decisions, things like hiring and compensation for senior executives,” he said.
Price also believes the board should be involved in the budget process. Board members also have a responsibility to be advocates for the college, he said.
“I have a philosophy of never stop serving, so I’m always looking for opportunities to continue my service either to the country or the state or to the local area,” Price said.
Michael Sipe, 68, is running for the COCC board because he wants to help. Sipe owns a business in mergers and acquisitions, another in coaching and also a nonprofit foundation. Sipe is a third generation educator through his coaching business, and feels that he’s been involved with education his whole life.
Sipe has a business mindset, one he believes is a unique perspective. Sipe is connected to the community and believes he has the opportunity to be an ambassador for COCC.
“My first goal is to be a good support to the existing administration,” he said. “I think they’re doing a really good job. Anything that I might do would probably be more additive than a change.”
Sipe also feels strongly about COCC’s vocational programs, and believes there are some creative steps that can be taken when working with the budget.
“I don’t think anyone applies for a board of directors for a community college out of anything other than a desire to serve and to help,” Sipe said.
Maureen Radon, 42, is general manager for the Broken Top Community Association. Radon has managed homeowners associations for over 20 years, all of which had boards, so Radon feels well-versed in working with them, she said.
“I think COCC is such an excellent asset in Central Oregon. So I figured with my experience, having worked with boards for so long, and having a high school-aged child myself who’s going to be considering college options relatively soon, it seemed like a good opportunity to raise my hand,” she said.
Radon believes the needs of Central Oregon’s workforce are changing, and said she’s excited to be part of the changes on the community college level. She believes she has a current perspective as someone who is still working.
Radon would like to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and make sure that everyone is given the opportunity to learn at the community college level.
Jim Porter, 64, was a career police officer after leaving the Air Force. He’s worked in Prineville, Brookings, and Bend, and retired as the Bend Police chief in 2020. Porter attended COCC as a student veteran and earned his associate’s degree there. Both his daughters attended COCC as well.
“What I love about community college is how it meets students where they’re at,” he said, sharing how his wife, who is from the Netherlands, received help from the nursing program in sorting out her European credentials so she could become a nurse in Oregon.
“Everything that has succeeded out of my family has a root or foundation or beginning at COCC,” Porter said.
He has a clear understanding of the college’s needs, and wants to give back to Central Oregon, he said.
Porter wants to expand the nursing program at COCC, as well as the facilities of the electric vehicle program at the Redmond campus.
