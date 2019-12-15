A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office sergeant is suing his employer , as well Sheriff Shane Nelson and Capt. Michael Shults, for allegedly violating federal whistleblowing laws and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

Michael Molan, who has worked for the sheriff’s office since 2002, says the sheriff’s office retaliated against him, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene. Molan is accusing the sheriff’s office of not following state and federal laws when investigating complaints about employee behavior.

Molan alleges that an Internal Affairs investigation was launched in 2017 to prevent him from applying for a lieutenant position, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges the sheriff’s office violated its own policy in 2018 while investigating a use of force incident. Shortly after mentioning this violation, Molan was suspended for two days without pay, according to court documents.

“This lawsuit is based on allegations that were investigated by independent investigators in 2019,” Nelson said in an emailed statement. “At the conclusion of the investigations, the outside investigators determined the allegations were unfounded. We will continue proudly delivering customer service to our community, guided by our Mission and Values.”

Amy Heverly, a lawyer for Deschutes County, declined to comment on the allegations of the lawsuit but said a response will be filed in the next month.

Shults and Nelson retaliated against Molan by not letting him participate in his SWAT or gun range instructor duties, according to the lawsuit.

“This was not part of the discipline listed nor was it listed as a potential outcome of the (Internal Affairs investigation), and it caused Plaintiff to lose pay,” according to the lawsuit.

Molan is asking to be compensated for economic and noneconomic damages caused by the alleged retaliation, and that Deschutes County provide discrimination training to Nelson and Shults.

This lawsuit is one of four filed by former and current deputies against the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office in state and federal court.