The sentencing of Jeremy Christian has been rescheduled for June 18, according to court records.
After a four-week-long trial in February, a jury found Christian guilty of the 2017 double murder on a TriMet MAX train, along with other crimes including first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.
Christian’s sentencing was originally scheduled for March but was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
He could face a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole. At a minimum, he faces at least life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.
