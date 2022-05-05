During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when store shelves were empty and much of daily life came to a grinding halt, seniors in Bend were placed in a particularly difficult spot.
Many, especially those who have underlying health issues and who are not as mobile as they used to be, found themselves not only in fear of leaving their homes and exposing themselves to the virus, but some were unable to get the food and supplies they needed.
Fortunately, volunteers for Meals on Wheels — a program administered by the Council on Aging of Central Oregon that provides seniors in the area with prepared meals free of charge — helped many weather the hardest months of the pandemic.
The program was a lifeline for the Lohoefners — Doug, 74, has cancer and Debbie, 68, is asthmatic — and for Arline Stewart, who lives alone because her husband has Alzheimer’s and lives in a care center.
Rachel Dutcher, a Meals on Wheels delivery driver, said the pandemic changed the nature of her visits. Instead of just delivering meals, she found herself checking up on the seniors on her route.
“When COVID hit, it made a sudden impression on me,” Dutcher said. “I was essentially the only person they talked to all day.”
Debbie and Doug Lohoefner
The Lohoefners met each other while camping near San Diego, California. Doug was a retired dentist who decided to work as a park ranger and drive a big rig — something he dreamed of doing for many years. The couple got married in 2002 and threw a big country-style wedding for their friends and family.
They moved to Oregon in 2004, spending their days going on long walks together with their dogs, camping and checking out the wildlife. They settled into their home with their three cats and several parakeets. Deer and blue herons milled about in the yard.
Then came the pandemic. Doug Lohoefner had been diagnosed with a form of leukemia years prior, and Debbie, who is asthmatic, suffered from blood clotting. Both knew they were at high risk from the virus, and took it very seriously.
“We were very scared. We didn’t want to leave the house. We didn’t want to let anybody in,” Debbie recalled of pandemic’s early days.
“Once I got the vaccine, I started feeling a little bit better,” she said, “more positive.”
Doug sat on the couch beside his wife as she spoke and smiled, maskless.
“That is why I am here without a mask,” Doug said. Before (the vaccine) I wouldn’t even be in here. I’d be in the other room.”
Doug and Debbie would order food from places like Costco and Fred Meyer, whose delivery drivers would leave the bags outside the couple’s front door. The Lohoefners then sprayed the bags with Lysol to be extra careful. But all this got expensive. Meals on Wheels came through with five days worth of meals delivered to them by a volunteer driver, a service they value immensely
The couple remains optimistic and thankful, so much so that they would one day like to help Meals on Wheels.
“One thing we’d like to do is donate back,” Doug said, “once we get healthy.”
Arline Stewart
Arline Stewart, 84, sat on her couch in her home in Deschutes River Woods catching the last few minutes of “Rock the Block” on HGTV. Her red eyeglass frames complimented her red lipstick.
Stewart has lived on her own since her husband, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, moved to Aspen Ridge Memory Care in Bend four years ago. During the pandemic, she felt even more isolated.
“The idea that you couldn’t get out — it was very isolating,” Stewart said. “Nobody could go to church anymore. We couldn’t do anything with family or friends on holidays. Nothing. It was extremely isolating for all of us, the elderly people.” While times were tough, thinking about her pandemic struggles didn’t get Stewart down.
“There is one good thing about the pandemic,” she said grinning. “Just one that I can say… You had to wear a mask all the time, and you saved all kinds of money on makeup,” she said laughing. “I imagine the cosmetic people were unhappy with us for a couple of years.”
Since she suffered a heart attack last summer she relies on Meals on Wheels to supplement her diet with something fresh and nutritious. Despite her mobility and independence, it can still be difficult for Stewart to do certain things, and getting meals delivered on a weekly basis is a huge help, she said.
“I was all alone, and I hardly could take care of myself,” Stewart said. “I can’t stand up long enough or make myself a meal that is nutritious. So, the Meals on Wheels has been a boon to me. And it saves me some money, too because it was so costly for food.”
Rachel Dutcher, volunteer for Meals on Wheels
Rachel Dutcher, a retired nurse living in Bend, has been a Meals on Wheels volunteer for about four years. Dutcher said she has about 10 people on her delivery list, but the number of deliveries she makes on any given day can vary.
Dutcher said some of the people she delivers to have chronic lung issues, or are on oxygen, and were already hesitant to leave their homes before COVID.
“They have always been hesitant about getting out,” she said. “And COVID made it worse... All of a sudden, their lives sort of collapsed to the size of their house.”
People told her they would leave the television on all day just to hear voices, Dutcher said.
“I just realized they were so in need of face-to-face and physical interaction with somebody,” she said. “Being able to provide that little bit of interaction, I think it was beneficial on both sides.”
