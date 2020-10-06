The two candidates for state Senate District 27 discussed climate change, racial justice, campaign finance reform and other major issues at a virtual forum Tuesday.
Tim Knopp, the Republican incumbent for the Deschutes County district, and Democratic challenger Eileen Kiely, a U.S. Navy veteran and retired financial executive, took turns answering questions at the forum, hosted by the City Club of Central Oregon and the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County.
Both candidates agreed climate change contributed to the state’s devastating wildfires last month, due to hotter and drier weather creating longer fire seasons. The candidates support efforts similar to the Deschutes County Collaborative, a grassroots group that encourages proper forest management.
Kiely said the Legislature needs to make more investments in addressing climate change, especially after Senate Republicans walked out twice over a proposed “cap and invest” program to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
“It’s going to cost us something,” Kiely said, “but it’s going to cost us everything if we don’t take action.”
Knopp, who walked out over the “cap and invest” bill in the 2019 legislative session but not in 2020, defended his decisions. He believed the proposed bill in 2019 would have cost jobs and essentially become an increased tax on fuel and utilities.
“This was a bill that basically needed to be simpler and fairer and have all voices heard,” Knopp said. “I said that it’s important for all voices to be heard, especially those voices that are outside the Willamette Valley.”
Kiely, who worked for 14 years in finance for Daimler Trucks North America, said she would never walk away from a negotiation in the Legislature.
“If you run away, you don’t have a voice,” Kiely said. “You’ve given up your voice. I will never give up my voice.”
On the topic of racial and social justice, the candidates agreed more needs to be done at the state level to include people of all backgrounds.
Knopp highlighted work he has done to support the Oregon Voting Rights Act, a bill that was passed last year that makes it easier for minority groups to run for local office.
“It's really important that we are working to expand and understand our knowledge about what people are going through,” Knopp said. “We are a community and we are stronger when we are united.”
Kiely said she would make similar efforts through campaign finance reform. Today, there are no limits on individual donations for candidates, making it difficult for those not connected to large donors.
Limits on campaign donations would make running for office fairer for those in underrepresented communities, Kiely said.
“Other perspectives are a part of our strength,” Kiely said. “We all see through our own lens, but the broader we can make it the better decision making we can do.”
