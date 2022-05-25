Ron Wyden

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden speaks at a town hall meeting in Bend in 2018.

 Bulletin file photo

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced five upcoming live online town hall events taking place in Deschutes, Lincoln, Tillamook, Wasco, Hood River counties. 

The town halls are hosted by People's Town Hall, and the Deschutes County event will take place at 3 p.m. June 1. The live online event can be found on the host's Facebook Live event page

“I’ve kept my promise to hold annual town halls in each of our state’s 36 counties because Oregonians deserve every opportunity to have regular and open conversations with public officials,” Wyden said in a news release.

Residents who wish to submit questions for Wyden can do so by visiting the following webpage



Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin.

