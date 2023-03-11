Adderall, student loans, drought, dam removal, school safety, police reform, Medicaid/Medicare and immigration reform, were the among topics discussed during a town hall meeting at Central Oregon Community College with U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., on Saturday.
The town hall attracted hundreds of people eager to question Wyden about their top concerns. Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, and Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang, moderated the event.
Milo Krigbaum, a 7th grader at Cascade Middle School, was the youngest person in the audience to ask the senator a question.
“What are you going to do to make our school’s safer?” Krigbaum asked, as others clapped in support.
Wyden touted a common sense gun safety bill from the last Congress, which allocates funding to schools to help educators deal with mental health and guns. Wyden said better gun storage policies are a start when it comes to keeping guns out of the hands of students and out of schools.
“We’ve accepted this. We can’t accept this,” Wyden said of gun violence. “Losing young people, and Oregon has had plenty of these tragedies as well, is unacceptable.”
Krigbaum said she was motivated to ask such questions after 21 people were killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas last year.
“The night after I learned about the Uvalde shooting, while I was going to sleep, I wondered, ‘Hey, tomorrow, I’m going to school. Am I going to be next?’” Krigbaum said following the event. “Because that is something kids have to worry about now. That is not what kids should be worrying about. They should be worrying about friends. They should be worrying about school. That’s not how it works.”
Marcus LeGrand, an instructor at COCC and a member of the Bend-La Pine School Board, asked Wyden about teacher pay, improving mental health, and getting Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act — a bill proposed to address issues of systemic racism in policing.
“On law enforcement, one other area that I have been very proud of is we passed the first federal alliance between law enforcement and mental health,” Wyden said, referring to the Eugene-based CAHOOTS program, which provides crisis intervention for those suffering from mental illness in lieu of law enforcement.
Afterward, LeGrand said he was pleased to hear Wyden discuss these issues, however the important thing to remember, is that it takes more than words to really change things for the better, he said.
“I’m glad we have these things, but we need to make sure we take the action steps as well,” LeGrand said. “I need everyone to consider, ‘Hey there is a lot of stuff we really need to change.’ Our systems need to be fixed. Some things need to be blown up and redone.”
Wyden told the audience he believes the U.S.’s immigration system is broken and said he believes there should be more support for programs for agricultural workers and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.
“Our country is better and stronger because of immigration,” Wyden said. “I am all in on immigration reform and I think we should get as much done as we possibly can now.”
Abby Kellner-Rode, who owns a small farm in Alfalfa, asked Wyden about water policy in relation to climate change and the ongoing drought in Central Oregon, and how the federal government and local governments can work together. As a volunteer for the Giving Plate, Bend's largest food pantry, Kellner-Rode also asked about food insecurity and said the growth in need for food locally has increased "exponentially."
"I am concerned because people are hurting. I see it. I am very lucky I get to eat the best food in the world, but I see our neighbors all over who cannot afford...they are trying to decide are they going to pay their rent? Are they going to buy medicine? Buy food?" Kellner-Rode said.
In response on the hunger topic, Wyden said he supports restoring the pandemic era benefits that have lapsed, such as the enhanced SNAP benefits that expired at the beginning of March.
After the town hall, Wyden said he planned to eat lunch at one of his favorite places, Fred Myer. He also had some final thoughts on the event.
“I think the biggest message today, was there is a lot of work to do still to change priorities," Wyden said. "And if the House people are going to cut hunger, and cut Medicaid, and give tax breaks to the people at the top, everybody else better step in and make sure that not only you block it, but that you have concrete ideas for moving ahead."
