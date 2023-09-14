Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, officially filed for re-election Thursday, seeking to clinch a fourth term in Senate District 27.
Knopp filled out 2024 primary election candidate filing paperwork at the Secretary of State's office in Salem Thursday morning, according to a press release, despite some partisan debate as to whether he can run for re-election.
Knopp and several other state senators passed an unexcused absence threshold during the 42-day Senate walkout this spring. That threshold was established by voters under Measure 113, which bars lawmakers who had more than 10 unexcused absences from running for re-election.
Secretary of State Lavonne Griffin-Valade said in August Knopp and other legislators who passed the threshold wouldn't be allowed to run. Knopp holds firm that his re-election campaign is not only legally permissible but also necessary.
“The clear language of Measure 113 allows me to run one more time.” Knopp said in the release. “Oregonians are fed up with the ‘tyranny of the majority’ over the past decades."
Knopp has consistently defended the record-breaking legislative walkout this spring that ended only when Democrats agreed to pare down abortion, transgender care and gun control legislation.
Before the 2024 primary election, Knopp said homelessness and housing affordability will be among his priorities during the legislative session.
“Cities have failed to address homelessness and housing affordability across Oregon," Knopp said in the release. "Senate Republicans will be bringing these issues back to the 2024 session, since Senate Democrats failed to pass these needed changes in the 2023 session.”
Knopp, who has held his seat since 2012, will not be not running unopposed. Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman announced his Democratic campaign for Knopp's seat earlier in September.
Broadman leads Knopp in funding with almost $25,000 in contributions since May compared to the Republican Leader's $6,000, according to the secretary of state's campaign finance database.
The two are currently running unopposed in their respective party primaries. The first day to officially file candidacy with the secretary of state was Thursday. Filing is open through March.
(2) comments
Well, there's a piece of paper for the round file...
'“Oregonians are fed up with the ‘tyranny of the majority’ over the past decades."'
Sure, but we suffer because your party is terrible at electioneering. It's embarrassing. That you would be associated with such an organization is de facto proof you should not be anywhere near representation. Do better.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.