Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, officially filed for re-election Thursday, seeking to clinch a fourth term in Senate District 27. 

Knopp filled out 2024 primary election candidate filing paperwork at the Secretary of State's office in Salem Thursday morning, according to a press release, despite some partisan debate as to whether he can run for re-election.

Anna Kaminski is the city and county government reporter for The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

DuckBuckeye
DuckBuckeye

Well, there's a piece of paper for the round file...

Money Illusion
Money Illusion

'“Oregonians are fed up with the ‘tyranny of the majority’ over the past decades."'

Sure, but we suffer because your party is terrible at electioneering. It's embarrassing. That you would be associated with such an organization is de facto proof you should not be anywhere near representation. Do better.

