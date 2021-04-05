Vaccines, gun control and economic issues were all addressed in a virtual town hall held by Sen. Ron Wyden on Monday for residents of Deschutes County.
In a public Zoom meeting, the issue of whether the COVID-19 vaccine would become federally mandated surfaced multiple times. There were also questions about the probability of a “vaccine passport” — which would allow vaccinated individuals to participate in certain parts of society — coming to fruition.
For Christie Cronin, this has become an issue as she thinks about her own son, who had severe reactions to vaccines.
“I have big reservations about vaccines being mandated because they don’t work all the same for all people,” Cronin said in the town hall.
Wyden, Oregon’s senior senator, said that he valued privacy, and that in general he is in favor of using education and persuasion with objective data to convince as many people to get vaccinated as possible.
The Democrat said it was important to bring “considerable caution” when talking about ideas like vaccine passports.
“I’m not big on the idea of Washington, D.C., jumping up on these kinds of issues,” Wyden said.
When asked what issue should be prioritized for the Senate while Democrats have control, Wyden said the economy.
For Wyden, that means passing policies like President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure and economic plan, which includes $213 billion for housing.
“It’s got to get done this year, because it’s so important,” Wyden said. “It would be transformative for our future.”
He also is advocating to expand an existing low-income tax credit, as well as create a middle-income tax credit, which would be similar to the low-income tax credit, but help people who work in professions like firefighting and nursing who can’t afford to buy homes. Wyden also discussed a first-time homeowner credit.
“We’ve got to get people going up the ladder of housing mobility,” Wyden said.
Wyden also was optimistic when asked about how close Congress is to realistically passing any kind of gun control legislation.
“We’re only a couple of votes away,” Wyden said, referencing the number it would take to get the Senate to vote in favor of gun control legislation. “I think rural areas and young people are making the difference. People have heard never again for way too long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.