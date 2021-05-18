U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley will hold a virtual town hall for Deschutes County residents on Tuesday, May 25.
Merkley will give an update about work in Washington, D.C., and answer people's questions about the issues facing the state and the nation.
Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year since joining the senate in 2009, according to an announcement from Merkley's office. This town hall will be his 18th this year.
The town hall begins at 4 p.m. For more information and access to the meeting link, email sara_hottman@merkley.senate.gov.
