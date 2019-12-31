Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley will host 12 town halls to start the new year, including appearances in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties on Saturday.

Merkley’s first appearance in Central Oregon is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. At noon he will speak at Madras Performing Arts Center . He will finish his visit to the area in Prineville with a 3 p.m. town hall at Barnes Butte Elementary School.

Merkley, a Democrat, will update Oregonians on his work in Washington, D.C., respond to questions and invite suggestions from the public on how to handle state and national issues affecting their lives.

“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job,” Merkley said in a statement. “The ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls wind up as the solutions I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”

Merkley, 63, had explored a run for president in early 2019 but ended his potential bid in March saying that he would focus on seeking reelection of his senate seat. Due to Oregon law, Merkley was barred from running for president and for his own Senate seat on the same ballot. He will be on the ballot for the primary election, scheduled for May 19, 2020.