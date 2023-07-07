To pump gas or to not pump gas? As Gov. Tina Kotek considers signing House Bill 2426, which offers drivers statewide the choice to pump their own gas, Bend residents seem open to self-serve gas pumps, though some have concerns about implications for the job market.
“I don’t want to pump my own gas,” said Heidi Schmidt, who has lived in Bend for more than 50 years.
She understands the circumstances, though, and added that as a woman in her 60s, she prefers to stay in her car.
”I like the convenience,” Schmidt said. “In the past I’ve just been concerned about people losing their jobs.”
If Kotek signs the bill, gas stations will feature automated payment options and automated gas pumps, significantly decreasing the need for station attendants.
“It really doesn’t matter,” said Barbara Goodall, who also grew up in Bend. “I did my schooling in California, so I’m used to pumping my own gas. I just want people to have both options available.”
The bill requires gas stations to staff at least 50% of all open pumps for people who prefer to have an attendant pump the gas or need assistance, including elderly drivers or people with disabilities. Gas pumped by an attendant can’t cost more than self-serve.
The bill doesn’t change the law in rural Oregon counties, where drivers have more flexibility to pump their own gas.
Oregon and New Jersey are the only states that currently bar self-serve gasoline.
Kevin Hanson, an employee at the Red Carpet Car Wash in south Bend, does not think his job will change too much, but is aware the bill’s passage might impact other gas station employees.
Red Carpet Car Wash employees like Hanson currently work as attendants at both the adjoining Shell gas station and Lightning Lube, in addition to the car wash. If the bill is signed, Hanson would likely only lose one part of his job.
He also is not worried about self-serve stations becoming more mainstream.
“I’m from California. I’ve been putting (in) my own gas for 35 years,” Hanson said.
Working inside the convenience store provided by the car wash, cashier Jerry Crowley strongly prefers self-serve gas stations.
When he first came to Oregon, Crowley said he was uncomfortable having a gas station attendant put fuel in for him.
“It’s a valuable skill to know how to care for and maintain your vehicle,” Crowley said. “I worry that we’re encouraging developing a dumber society (with self-serve).”
On the other hand, Crowley is concerned about the bill putting a lot of gas station employees out of a job.
“These jobs provide a job for people who otherwise couldn’t work in another industry,” said Crowley.
He said gas stations are important because they are able to employ people with fewer educational qualifications or people with disabilities.
In 2015, the state of Oregon legalized self-serve gas at night in some rural and coastal counties. This was expanded in 2017 to include all rural counties, and amended again in 2020 to temporarily permit self-serve gas in Oregon during the summer, when wildfires and heat waves were increasingly severe. Self-serve gas pumps, aside from card-lock stations and other exceptions, have not been legal in Bend since the Oregon ban on consumers pumping gasoline was enacted in 1951.
