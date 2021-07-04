Audrey Tehan has spent a lifetime sowing the seeds of community.
That’s why the 32-year-old Sisters resident decided to form Seed to Table Oregon eight years ago as a nod to the village, or a small growing community, that helped shape her.
Tehan grew up in Sisters, where she attended kindergarten through high school, and her parents had a 40-acre cattle ranch and owned the Sisters Saloon. It seemed natural to return and steward the family’s farm to foster a space for community, education and healthy eating.
“I have such a deep-rooted love for Sisters and a feeling of sense of place to this land and this community,” Tehan said. “I want to share my connection with food, and I feel it can heal.”
Those beliefs are what formed Seed to Table, a farm-based educational nonprofit that shares portions of the harvest with food pantries to help people who experience food insecurities. Seed to Table is a collaboration, Tehan said. She works closely with her six-member board of directors, volunteers and paid staff honing the mission of the organization: a working farm that sells, donates and educates about produce from Sisters.
On Tuesday, Jasmine Hamilton saw a flyer for the Summer on the Farm program at the Sister’s Library and brought her 7-year-old for a tour, a harvest and a taste.
“Shoutout to you guys because I’ve been looking for a way to connect with my son and be in nature and learn more about growing,” Hamilton said. “Thank you to you guys and to Mother Earth for providing for us.”
Seed to Table donated 10,000 pounds of produce last year to local food banks, Family Access Network, the Deschutes Public Library and for school lunch programs — all grown on 1.5 acres of land. More than 1,600 students from schools in Deschutes and Jefferson counties visited the farm, learning how food is grown, harvesting produce and tasting new foods.
And more than 500 families a week were fed fresh vegetables in the 2019 Central Oregon growing season, according to the nonprofit’s annual report.
2019, the most recent financial data available, shows revenue of $213,706 and total expenses of $171,729.
At Seed to Table, community donations were one-third of the revenues, and a quarter came from grants. The nonprofit has a summer nutrition program and a high school greenhouse program.
Those programs will help grow a community that can feed itself, a job that takes many hands, said Carly Sanders, NeighborImpact food program director. It takes a lot of partnerships and coordination to get donated food out to those who need it most and run a food bank.
“They have a program of growing and giving,” Sanders said. “When there’s extra produce, the volunteer teams harvest and bring it to our food bank. It’s a win-win.”
If there’s an over-production it might go to waste, but this way it can be given to feed the hungry. Food directly from a local farm is fresh and offers variety. Generally, food banks are stocked with canned goods or so-called storage crops like potatoes, oranges and apples, Sanders said.
“When we get fresh lettuce, berries and pears,” Sanders said. “Last year we had tomatoes. You don’t often see tomatoes at a food bank.”
About 10% of the residents of Deschutes County don’t have a secure source of food, 14% in Jefferson County and 13% in Crook County, she said. Statewide, that number balloons to 486,200 people without enough food, according to 2019 data.
About 28,000 people go to a food bank each month in Central Oregon, Sanders said.
What sparked Tehan’s interest in farming was an interdisciplinary environmental program in high school that fostered a sense of community and exploration, she said. She took this ideal with her to college at Southern Oregon University as a life guide, she said.
“I saw how I could turn a passion and activity into work and teaching others as well,” Tehan said. “It showed me a way that I could connect and belong, back to the piece of land that I was raised on.”
The story of Seed to Table began when a call went out to help a high school greenhouse program for biology students to learn about plants and photosynthesis. Tehan partnered with the Sisters School District to start the program of bringing kids to a farm, even though she wasn’t a teacher.
She learned from that program that she could share her passion and help others achieve their goals to create a community.
Being tied to the land and the community is almost as important as sharing her relationship with food. Tehan said that growing, harvesting and donating fresh vegetables has been a defining moment for her, personally. Each week a specific amount of what is grown is given to community partners.
“We’re passionate about food access and food security,” Tehan said.
“We want to ensure that people who have been excluded from receiving fresh food in the past have more opportunity.”
That’s why when the nonprofit took over the management of the Sister’s Farmers Market, which is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 3 on First Street, she included accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program coupons to pay for vegetables at the farmers market.
Payments go three times further at the market, said Katy Yoder, a member of Seed to Table’s board of directors who got involved with the nonprofit after signing up for an adult gardening series.
“No one takes anything for granted with farming, but we know we can support people by either selling or giving away the produce,” Yoder said. “A big part of what we’re trying to do is provide healthy, locally grown, organically processed produce for everyone, including those who can’t afford it.”
