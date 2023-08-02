Audrey Tehan wants to ensure the Sisters community has access to fresh vegetables, and that kids have the opportunity to get their hands covered in dirt and grow greenery.
Tehan is the founder of Seed to Table, a nonprofit farm in Sisters that is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The farm recently received a grant from the Ford Family Foundation for its K-12 education programs.
“We’re really happy with being able to be involved with parents seeking education opportunities, filling up that summer time for students in ways that the families are really excited about,” said Tehan. “There’s not any other garden-based education opportunities necessarily within Sisters.”
The $25,000 grant is one of the largest the farm has ever been awarded, a useful surprise since it will support the organization’s staffing. Between five and eight part-time education staff are hired per season.
The farm runs several programs for kids during the school year, and hosts two days of camp activities during the summer.
As a working farm, Seed to Table grows arugula, spinach, other salad greens, fennel, tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, snap peas and more. It is located at the corner of E. Black Butte Avenue and N. Dee Wright Street in Sisters. Seed to Table also helps manage the Sisters Farmers Market, located on Sundays at Fir Street Park.
“It’s always an exciting opportunity to start a new relationship with a funder,” said Tehan. “It’s really great to have funding partners that are really, really aligned in our mission, and that really see the power in bringing students onto the farm and introducing them to fresh foods.”
Tehan said the farm and programs have grown over the years thanks to the Sisters community and various community partnerships like the school district.
“The farm is such an interconnected ecosystem, with all the plants and animals and people working here, and it’s furthered when we’re able bring in our community members,” said Tehan.
Programs director Hannah Joseph chimed in with a story of two students who wrote their phone numbers on the paper bags with veggies they were taking home from the farm, so their parents could set up a play date between them.
“New friendships, old friendships, friends meeting friends of friends, it’s a sweet place to connect,” said Joseph.
Taking summer veggies home
Seed to Table, in addition to the various educational programs held during the school year, hosts two summer camps for kids in the community, on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Last year, Joseph said, there was a surprising amount of demand, especially among those caring for children in the infant-to 4-year-old age range. Therefore, this is the first year that one of the camp days is specifically for that age group, along with caregivers.
“During that hour, we’re doing things like giving back to the farm and garden by watering, or digging in the digging bed, looking for critters in the worm bin, harvesting veggies to take home, feeding the cows, and so that’s just a fun intro to the farm,” said Joseph.
The second day of camp is for older kids, and features similar activities. The kids also participate in cooking and art projects.
On Monday, around 24 young children came with 16 caregivers among them. On Tuesdays, between 25 and 30 older kids arrive for the three-day camp. There are no program fees for the camps.
“We’re really lucky that we have some really amazing funding partners for programs like these,” said Tehan.
First Interstate Bank, the Roundhouse Foundation, the Ford Family Foundation, and the Gray Family Foundation have all helped fund programs.
“Some of those 1-year-olds are obsessed with eating vegetables. They’re just chomping on raw squash and beans and it’s pretty cute,” said Joseph.
Farm organizers are planning to grow 80,000 pounds of produce this season.
Inspired by education and community
Tehan grew up in Sisters, and said she was inspired by education and the community in building up Seed to Table. Her family is full of ranchers and farmers.
“I developed just a love for gardening here on the property with my mom, and loved the curiosity and the problem-solving that came out of that for me,” she said.
Tehan was involved with the interdisciplinary environmental education program in high school. That program gave her a model to work from later. She said she had always thought it would be interesting to have a similar program based around agriculture.
“I think that you could teach about any subject that you wanted to on a farm,” said Tehan.
Tehan began learning about different farm-to-school programs around the country. After high school, she worked on several organic farms in the U.S. and Chile.
She earned a degree in environmental studies with focuses in politics and conservation biology from Southern Oregon University, and soon after she had finished college, the school district offered her the opportunity to create a farm-to-school education program of her own.
Tehan began by providing fresh vegetables for school meals, and the farm and educational programs grew from there.
“We don’t necessarily envision growing a ton more, but we just can’t help it sometimes when someone has a great idea,” said Tehan. “We have a really great path forward.”
School days on the farm
One of the programs during the school year is a field-trip series for kindergartners through eighth graders, with students coming out to the farm several times a year. The series is primarily for students in Sisters, though the farm also has one-off field trips for students in other districts, said Joseph.
“(We engage) kids outside to have a positive experience in the outdoors, and also try new foods and being brave tasters,” said Joseph.
Seed to Table works closely with teachers before field trips to help enhance the lessons students are learning.
Tehan and Joseph both feel deeply about bringing the community together among fresh food.
“We’re really centered around trying to give students opportunities...to try new vegetables, try new flavors,” said Tehan. “I think we had a 1-year-old out here and he was just chomping on fennel, and...(his caregiver) was saying how different it was for her child out on the farm, to be pulling those up from the ground.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.