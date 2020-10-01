A portion of state Highway 126 that was closed due to a wildfire will reopen at noon Friday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Vehicles will be allowed between milepost 27.55 near Vida and milepost 38 near Finn Rock. Despite the reopening, travelers still are encouraged to take alternate routes due to hazardous debris and repair work continuing in the area, state officials said.
Before the highway is reopened Friday, a pilot car will guide travelers in the morning between the closure points. The pilot car will travel west to east at 8 a.m. and east to west at 9 a.m.
ODOT is advising travelers of the potential of falling trees and rocks and missing guardrails. In addition, more than 400 road signs need to be replaced on the highway, also known as McKenzie Highway.
The speed limit through the area has been reduced to 45 mph. Extra patrol officers will enforce the new speed restriction.
