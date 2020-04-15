The Bend Park & Recreation District is temporarily making the South Canyon section of the Deschutes River Trail a one-way trail to promote social distancing.
The change designates one of the most heavily used stretches of the river trail as a one-way route and prohibits the use of bikes on that section. The change is for the section of the Deschutes River Trail from Farewell Bend Park and Riverbend Park to the South Canyon Bridge.
Starting at Riverbend Park, trail users will have to go upriver, cross the south canyon bridge and go downriver toward Farewell Bend park in a counter-clockwise direction.
People on the trail will see signs and directional markers placed this week indicating the appropriate one-way route of travel. Bikes are also now prohibited to avoid trail users getting too close on the narrow trail.
Maps of the directional loops with approximate distance and time for travel will also be posted.
Temporary rules changes are also being considered for other high-use trail sections. Information for any additional changes at specific park and trail locations will be provided on the district’s website and signs in parks.
