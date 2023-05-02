Shemia Fagan, Oregon Secretary of State

Fagan

 Oregon Secretary of State

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has announced her resignation, effective May 8, after the political fallout from her from her consulting job with a cannabis company while state auditors were looking at state regulation of the industry.

She has served slightly more than two years of a four-year term.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(1) comment

MF
MF

I’m all for going after politicians (and Supreme Court justices) who remain in office despite ethical violations. Does that mean we should look forward to the resignation of Sen. Tim Knopp for his many year 6 figure salary from the Central Oregon Builders Association, or Rep. Becky Breeze-Iverson for the consulting contracts she directed toward her husband? Evidently someone knows the placement of that sneaky little “line” that ought not be crossed.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.