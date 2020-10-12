The Secretary of State's live forum hosted by The Bulletin, EO Media Group and Pamplin Media will be live on the Bulletin Facebook site at 1 p.m.
Candidates Kim Thatcher (R) will face Shemia Fagan (D) for the office.
Go to facebook.com/bendbulletin for the connection.
Audience members are encouraged to submit questions during the event.
It will last about one hour.
