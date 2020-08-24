Kim Thatcher, the Republican candidate for Oregon Secretary of State, will be holding a forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Bend.
The event will take place in-person, in the main ballroom of the Shilo Inn, on O.B. Riley Road near NE Third Street, but it will also be livestreamed via Zoom for those who wish to stay at home due to COVID-19, according to a press release from Thatcher's campaign. The in-person event may require guests to socially distance and wear face masks, the release stated.
For more information about Thatcher's forum, or to find the Zoom meeting link, visit her campaign website.
