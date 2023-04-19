A second man has been charged in the 2020 murder of a Warm Springs man in Jefferson County.

David Brian Leclaire Jr., 34, of Warm Springs, has been indicted on charges of first- and- second degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Willyum Jay Hoptowit, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche confirmed Wednesday in an email to The Bulletin. Leclaire also faces a charge of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.