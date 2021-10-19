KLAMATH FALLS — Another day and another large marijuana operation is discovered in Klamath Falls.
On Tuesday, law enforcement found more than 17,600 pounds of mostly processed marijuana buds with a street value of more than $20 million after executing a search warrant on a downtown Klamath Falls warehouse.
According to law enforcement, the 20,550-square-foot facility was filled with drying and processed marijuana, as well as tents and temporary living quarters for 28 workers who were detained and later released.
Two small children were also living inside the warehouse with their parents, who were working as trimmers for the illegal marijuana operation, according to police. State child welfare officials responded to the scene and investigated.
The illegal marijuana was seized and destroyed at the Klamath County Waste Management Landfill.
The Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team searched the property after information from a previous Klamath County Sheriff’s Office investigation. An even larger illegal pot operation was busted earlier this month.
The illegal marijuana operation was operating under the guise of licensed hemp production, according to police. However, on-site testing did note the presence of THC.
One man was cited and released for felony unlawful manufacture of marijuana. Additional charges on other suspects will be referred to the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.