A second inmate at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras died Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.
The man was not identified by the Oregon Department of Corrections, but was described as being between the ages of 55 and 65. He is the 20th inmate to die in Oregon after testing positive for the virus.
His death comes a week after the first COVID-19-related death was reported at Deer Ridge. A man, between the ages of 75 and 85, died Dec. 9.
"We have terrified prisoners there and we have no apparent steps being taken by the government or the (Deer Ridge Correctional Institution) to protect them and they are watching their fellow prisoners die,” said Tara Herivel, head of the Oregon Habeas Task Force, a group of attorneys representing prisoners across the state.
COVID-19 cases continue to spread at Deer Ridge. Since the first COVID-19 case was identified at the prison Nov. 13, there have been 111 cases as of Dec. 16, according to the Oregon Health Authority. In the past week, 18 new cases were reported.
Deer Ridge is currently housing about 675 inmates.
About 15 Deer Ridge inmates have joined others inmates statewide to file about 290 constitutional rights claims against the department of corrections for failing to protect people from the virus, Herivel said Friday.
Inmates are accusing the department of corrections of violating the U.S. Constitution’s provisions against cruel and unusual punishment by not adequately taking precautions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Herivel said after the first death.
Inmates at Deer Ridge also reported social distancing is being disregarded and guards are not wearing masks or wearing them improperly, according to a claim filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Betty Bernt, a spokesperson for the department of corrections, said Deer Ridge and other state prisons are properly following specific steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
All staff are required to wear masks indoors unless they are in a private area or actively eating and drinking and keeping a six-foot distance. Staff have their temperature taken and are screened for symptoms before entering the facilities
No visitors are being allowed until further notice.
Inmates displaying symptoms of the virus and those in close contact with the symptomatic inmates are required to wear masks, according to the department of corrections.
Inmates are asked to report symptoms of COVID-19 to medical staff. Posters are in each prison encouraging inmates and staff to maintain proper hygiene and social distancing.
Each prison continues to clean and disinfect several times a day
“We are doing all we can,” Bernt said. “We do have measures in place, but this is a terrible virus and it's something that is out of our control.”
Herivel said she doesn't agree with the stance taken by corrections officials.
"The first step would be you really do wear the mask, you don't just put out a policy that says that is the rule," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.