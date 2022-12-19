fire

A house fire occurred in the in the 64800 block of Grand Loop in Bend on Thursday.

 Bend Fire & Rescue

A Bend home last week suffered major damage after a second fire sparked hours after firefighters left the home believing they had put out the blaze.

According to a press release from Bend Fire & Rescue, the second fire at the home in the 64800 block of Grand Loop, which was reported nearly five hours after firefighters had left the scene, was found in the same area as the first fire: the attic.

Tags

