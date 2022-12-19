A Bend home last week suffered major damage after a second fire sparked hours after firefighters left the home believing they had put out the blaze.
According to a press release from Bend Fire & Rescue, the second fire at the home in the 64800 block of Grand Loop, which was reported nearly five hours after firefighters had left the scene, was found in the same area as the first fire: the attic.
The damage from the second fire more than doubled the cost of structural damage to the home, the fire department reported. It also tripled the cost of lost contents in the home and resulted in the loss of a vehicle.
The property owner reportedly told authorities that their power had gone out and that they reported the outage to Central Electric Cooperative at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Believing the whole neighborhood’s power was out too, the property owner said they went to bed.
A technician arrived roughly an hour later and found smoke billowing from the roofline. The technician called 911 and helped the homeowner and two dogs evacuate the home.
Firefighters first responded to the blaze at around 10 p.m. Thursday evening and reportedly found a fire in the attic. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and then “worked on overhauling the fire area, checking all void areas to ensure burning material was fully extinguished,” the fire department reported.
The last fire crews reportedly left at 1:31 a.m. Fire officials estimated that, at that point, the cost of structural damages were roughly $80,000, and the loss of contents in the home were $20,000.
At 6:03 a.m., the department got another call about a fire at the same home.
Flames emanated from the roof when firefighters arrived. Once again, firefighters extinguished the fire. The department reported the fire as “an electrical fire originating in the attic space” that came from “smoldering material.”
The department estimates that, after the second fire, structural damages to the home would cost $180,000, damages to the home’s contents would be $60,000, and a lost vehicle would cost $25,000.
The department says this fire is still under investigation and further updates are planned.
