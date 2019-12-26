A search and rescue operation is underway on Mt. Bachelor for a skier who went missing on Christmas day.

Ashlee Gingerich, 30, a resident of California, was last seen at around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday near the top of the Sunrise chair lift at the Mt. Bachelor ski area.

At 5:03 p.m. on Wednesday Mt. Bachelor ski patrol contacted the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Department to report that Gingerich had not reunited with her party.

Gingerich was not found after a search of the ski runs on Wednesday. Additional searches continued Thursday morning. Search and rescue personnel are using a drone with infrared capabilities.

Gingerich was last seen wearing a black helmet, pink and purple pants and green jacket. She was not carrying a phone with her at the time of her disappearance.

Local authorities are asking members of the public to contact them with any information that might help in the search and rescue operation. The number to call is 541-693-6911.