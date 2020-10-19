A 63-year-old Oregon woman who injured herself while hiking near the Broken Hand summit on Broken Top mountain was rescued Sunday by Deschutes County Search and Rescue volunteers and a medical helicopter.
Emergency dispatchers received a call at 12:03 p.m. A fellow hiker reported that Hubbard resident Susan Bailey had fallen on a high-altitude trail and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The fellow hiker who made the call noted that the trail was steep and narrow, and likely couldn't be reached by wheeled vehicle, according to a Deschutes County Sheriff's Office press release.
A Life Flight helicopter dropped off two Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue volunteers three miles away from Bailey, and they reached the injured hiker at around 3:16 p.m., the release stated.
Volunteers carried Bailey about 200 feet to a better landing location, where she was warmed. An Air Link medical helicopter arrived at about 8:36 p.m. and took her to St. Charles Bend for treatment, the release stated.
