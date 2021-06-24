A scorching heat wave is expected to hit Central Oregon this weekend, with triple-digit temperatures forecast to reach 106 degrees in Redmond and 104 degrees in Bend by Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service, which issued an excessive heat warning for Friday through Thursday, forecast 100 degrees across much of Central Oregon on Saturday before peaking Sunday and Monday. Temperatures are not expected to dip below 100 until Thursday, when the high is predicted to be 98.
“Sunday is going to be brutal,” said Robert Brooks, a meteorologist with the weather service in Pendleton. “And it could potentially get hotter than anticipated.”
The long-term forecast from the weather service was more blunt: "Sunday through Thursday ... It's depressing, unfortunately."
Cooling shelters will open in Bend, Redmond and Madras for the homeless.
The heat wave will affect the entire Northwest, where some areas, such as Pendleton and Portland, are expected to reach 110 degrees.
The cause of the heat?
“A strong high pressure system will build over the Pacific Northwest through the weekend and into next week,” Brooks said. “Sinking air under the high pressure will result in very hot temperatures.”
Excessive heat can be deadly, and extra precautions need to be taken to avoid heat illness, according to the weather service excessive heat warning, which was issued Thursday.
“Pay attention to safety,” Brooks said. “Drink water way before you decide to go out and do stuff. Don’t drink any alcohol or caffeine if you’re going to go outside and be active. Take lots of breaks. Try to avoid heavy labor in the afternoons.”
It is also important to ensure the safety of pets during excessive heat. Leaving pets in hot cars or houses can lead to heat stroke and even death, and scorching asphalt and truck beds can burn their paws, the Humane Society of Central Oregon said in a press release. To ensure their safety, pets should be left in cool environments, given lots of water and should only be taken out for exercise in the morning and at night.
Conserving energy
A weather-related power outage during the heat wave is unlikely, said Tom Gauntt, a spokesperson for Pacific Power. But there are ways to conserve energy during a heat wave as air conditioning use rises.
Gauntt recommended keeping the air conditioning on throughout the afternoon, because cooling an excessively hot house takes more energy than keeping it cool throughout the day. He also recommends delaying oven, washer and other utility use during the hottest days this weekend.
“It might not be the greatest time to bake a bunch of brownies,” he said.
Lastly, he recommends covering the windows during the afternoons and opening them in the evenings.
“Things are a little different in the high desert where it tends to cool off at night,” he said. “That becomes pretty relative when you’re talking triple digits, but when the evening comes and you do get that breeze, then you can open things up.”
Temperatures are expected to drop to the 70s and 60s each night this week in Central Oregon.
Resources
For people experiencing homelessness, excessive heat can be life-threatening, especially if they have no access to water or a place to cool down.
The upcoming heat wave prompted the city of Bend, Deschutes County, the Homelessness Leadership Coalition, the First Presbyterian Church of Bend, Shepard's House Ministries and Family Kitchen to provide cooling centers for the homeless.
Between Saturday and July 4, the First Presbyterian Church of Bend will operate on weekends and Shepard's House Ministries will operate on weekdays as cooling centers from noon to 5 p.m. Family Kitchen will provide free lunches.
Two cooling shelters will open in Redmond. Redmond Collective Action will open a shelter at NE 17th Street and Greenwood Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The Redmond Service Providers will have one available and open to pets at Mountain View Fellowship on Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Transportation will be available through Dial-a-Ride.
A cooling shelter also will open in Madras starting Saturday. The shelter will be available daily until July 4 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Madras Free Methodist Church, 976 S. Adams St. Transportation will be available at Fourth and Maple streets at 11:45 a.m. Pets welcome.
According to David Notari, director of development with Shepherd's House Ministries, water and other needed supplies will be available to the homeless and others needing assistance.
“We’re doing everything we can to make sure we have what’s needed for those who access our services, whether they spend the night or they're just in the area,” Notari said. “We will make available for those who come to us, and even those who don't spend the night, any extra water they need or shelter supplies.”
If temperatures rise slightly above expectations, it will be a record breaking year for Central Oregon.
The all-time high recorded in Central Oregon was 108 on Aug. 7, 1970. The all-time high for June was 102 on June 26, 2017, followed closely by 101 on June 28, 2015, according to Brooks.
The hottest day on record for Bend is 106 on Aug. 1, 1916, according to the weather service.
“This is one of the hotter Junes we’ve ever seen,” Brooks said. “It could definitely break the June record.”
