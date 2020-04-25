Student

{span}Teaghan Knox, of Summit High School, collects a final round of data for the {span}{span}Northwest Science Expo. Knox was one of six Central Oregon high school students to earn honors at the expo. {/span}{/span}{/span}

 Submitted photo

Six high school students from Bend and Redmond earned honors at the Northwest Science Expo at Portland State University early this month for their independent research projects.

The students are part of the Bend Science Station, an independent research program that provides students an opportunity to conduct their own scientific experiments.

More than 200 high school students from Oregon, Washington and Idaho competed at the expo April 10.

Three of the students advanced to the 2020 Regeneron International Science + Engineering Fair, which was scheduled to take place in Anaheim, CA in May. The fair was canceled because of COVID-19.

The Bend and Redmond students earned two first-place awards, a second-place award, an honorable mention, two university scholarships totaling $245,000 and a special award with a chase prize.

Teaghan Knox, Summit

Project: Optimizing carbon dioxide sequestration using olivine and sodium hydroxide in a flow through system.

Awards: First place in energy and environmental engineering; candidate for Best of Fair; qualified for 2020 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair; Oregon State University Scholarship totaling $5,000; Lewis & Clark scholarship totaling $100,000.

Alex Shaffer, Summit

Project: An exploration of the effects of magnets and electromagnetic radiation on European honey bee navigation.

Awards: First place in animal sciences; candidate for Best of Fair; qualified for 2020 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair; University of Oregon Scholarship totaling $36,000; Lewis & Clark scholarship totaling $100,000.

Clara Garza and Stevie Fawcett, Redmond Proficiency Academy

Project: Effect of potassium iodide on the biofilm formation of staphylococcus epidermis

Award: Second place in microbiology.

Isabella Huerta, Summit

Project: Bacterial decomposition of organic carbon in pond muck.

Awards: Honorable mention in environmental sciences; Outstanding aquatic related environmental science project.

Jacob Zhao, Summit

Project: Mean green recycling machine.

Awards: Advanced to the 2020 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair by winning first place in physics, computer science, robotics and materials at the Central Oregon Community College Regional Science Expo Awards on March 6.

 

