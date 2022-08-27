stock pandemic schools
Buy Now

During the height of the pandemic, Central Oregon school teachers had to take precautions in their classrooms, such as creating a socially distance setting like this one set up by Carrie Price at Juniper Elementary School on April 1, 2021.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

In a few short weeks, students across Central Oregon will be starting  what educators and parents hope will be the first normal school year since the fall of 2019.

School districts across the region have removed nearly all their most stringent pandemic precautions. Sporting events are scheduled to occur at full spectator capacity. Student field trips are being planned. Guest speakers are being invited to fall classes. Masks aren’t required in most schools.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.