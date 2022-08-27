During the height of the pandemic, Central Oregon school teachers had to take precautions in their classrooms, such as creating a socially distance setting like this one set up by Carrie Price at Juniper Elementary School on April 1, 2021.
In a few short weeks, students across Central Oregon will be starting what educators and parents hope will be the first normal school year since the fall of 2019.
School districts across the region have removed nearly all their most stringent pandemic precautions. Sporting events are scheduled to occur at full spectator capacity. Student field trips are being planned. Guest speakers are being invited to fall classes. Masks aren’t required in most schools.
For some, the pandemic anxiety that filled schools for two years is beginning to dissipate.
“It should hopefully feel like an exciting start of a pre-pandemic school year,” said Julianne Repman, director of safety and communication for Bend-La Pine Schools.
In Crook County, Redmond and Bend-La Pine school districts, students and teachers can take whatever pandemic precautions they choose, including wearing a mask, getting COVID-19 tests and social distancing.
Students will still be required to quarantine for five days if they come down with the virus. Aside from that, districts are taking standard mitigation measures, like assessing their ventilation systems and encouraging thorough hand-washing and sanitizing of the schools.
Redmond nurse Kim Kirk is thrilled to welcome a normal year.
“I’m ready to get off of that roller coaster,” she said.
Kirk acknowledges the pandemic hasn’t fully abated, and that the coronavirus is still spreading. Like district officials in Bend-La Pine and Crook County, Kirk said that the school district would look at possible adjustments if COVID-19 cases begin to spike again, including masking rules and other changes to school operations.
Repman said that Bend-La Pine Schools will be starting the year the way it finished last year. The district plans to continue offering high-quality masks and COVID-19 tests for people who want one. She said the district will continue having students eat meals outside when possible.
But at the start of this year, parents, visitors and volunteers will be allowed to come into the school with approval, a welcome sign that the district is well on its way to normalcy.
“It’s very celebratory because we’re able to be there together,” Repman said.
But as one illness begins to fade from the view of many, another is looming: monkeypox. Last week, the Oregon Health Authority confirmed the state’s first pediatric case of the disease. The state has disclosed little about the case. It would only say that the infected youth was under the age of 18.
“This child did not get the virus at school, child care or another community setting,” Dr. Dean Sidelinger, health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA, said at a press conference last week.
While experts say the virus is unlikely to spread much in schools, Sidelinger said schools should be prepared in case of infections among staff, students and teachers. He urged school officials to make plans in case students or staff need to recover at home, minimizing further exposures in the school.
But officials school districts across Central Oregon said they have received little to no guidance from the state about how it will respond to monkeypox, a disease that can include symptoms of rashes, sores, fever, swollen lymph nodes, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.
Kirk, like other districts, said Redmond will handle possible monkeypox cases just like they handle chicken pox or measles, excluding kids or staff from school should they fall ill.
“It’s definitely on our radar, but we’re not too concerned about it being an outbreak issue for schools,” Kirk said.
District officials said they will implement precautionary measures against monkeypox if and when the state provides guidance.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin.
