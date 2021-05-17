Starting this week anyone 12 and older can walk in and get a vaccine at Central Oregon schools, Mosaic Medical's clinics and with registration at Central Oregon Pediatric Associates.
Youngsters, ages 12 to 14, must be accompanied by a guardian or parent to receive a vaccination. The walk in clinics will be held 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Mosaic Medical's main clinic at 2577 NE Courtney Dr.
Other walk in clinics will be held on Thursday at Bend Senior High School ,Friday and June 11 at Sisters High School, May 25 at Mountain View High School and Carey Foster Hall, May 27 at Summit High School and La Pine High School and June 2 and June 23 at Pilot Butte Middle School.
Beginning June 3 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mosaic pediatric clinic will hold a walk-in vaccination clinic and Central Oregon Pediatric Associates at 760 NW York Dr. will hold a vaccine clinic with registration from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting June 5. Registration can be made at the school-based clinics by going to mosaicmedicalpediatrics.org or call 541-383-3005.
