September is nearly here, and with it, the start of a new school year for Central Oregon. Here’s what you need to know about start dates, times and bus routes, among other things.
In the Bend-La Pine school district, the start of school is staggered over two days. On Wednesday, half of the district’s kindergartners, first through sixth graders and ninth graders will start school. For Three Rivers School students, this is the first day for first through eighth graders.
The next day, Sept. 7, is the first day for the other half of the district’s kindergartners, seventh, eighth and 10th through 12th graders.
All kindergartners will start together for the first time Sept. 8.
“Our district has had a staggered start to school a number of years now. The goal is to have a day (Wednesday) when we focus on giving our new students a positive, low-stress first day experience,” Scott Maben, director of communications, wrote in an email.
“It helps to ensure a successful transition.”
Early-release Wednesdays will not begin until Sept. 13.
Elementary schools and Three Rivers School begin at 7:45 a.m. and end at 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively.
Middle schools, high schools, Bend Tech Academy, and Realms Middle and High School all start at 8:45 a.m. and end at 3:45 p.m.
Superintendent Steve Cook said in an email that construction and maintenance projects have been ongoing this summer throughout the district.
“Our staff and teams have been working hard over the summer to get our schools ready for the return of students,” he wrote.
“We want all students and families to know that everyone is welcome here and are part of this community.”
Bus routes can be found at the district’s bus lookup tool on its website or the Versatrans My Stop application. Both tools are available for parents and students.
The district will monitor the air quality index in the Bend, La Pine, and Sunriver areas.
When air quality is listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups, unhealthy or very unhealthy, school administrators will be notified.
The Bend-La Pine school district follows the air quality guidelines of the Oregon School Activities Association.
Coaches, athletic and activities directors and support staff will alert families of the guidelines and any changes made to games and practice times and schedules.
During smoke events, windows and doors will be closed, and air handlers, with filters, will be in use.
The Redmond School District also has a staggered start to the year.
On Tuesday, second through sixth graders and ninth graders begin. On Wednesday, all students attend school except kindergartners and first graders. First graders begin Thursday, and kindergartners begin Sept. 14.
In Crook County Schools, classes begin Tuesday for first through sixth graders and ninth graders.
Seventh, eighth and 10th through 12th graders begin Wednesday. Kindergartners start Sept. 11.
Sisters School District first through fifth and ninth graders will start Tuesday. First through 12th graders will all be in school Wednesday. Kindergartners and pre-kindergartners will start Sept. 11.
Culver School District will start school Tuesday for first through ninth graders. Wednesday is the first day for 10th through 12th graders. Sept. 11 is the first day for kindergartners.
Jefferson County School District has different school start days according to the school.
Buff, Madras, and Metolius elementary schools first-through-fifth-grade students will all start Tuesday. Conferences for kindergartners will be held Tuesday. Half the students will start Wednesday and the other half will start Thursday. All kindergarten students will be in class together on Sept. 8.
Jefferson County’s Mariposa Dual Language first graders’ first day of school will be Tuesday, as will Warm Springs K-8 Academy first through eighth graders, and kindergartners will start according to the same system at the elementary schools.
Jefferson County Middle School sixth graders will start on Tuesday, with seventh and eighth graders starting on Wednesday. All Bridges High students will start on Wednesday. Madras High ninth graders will start on Tuesday, with 10th through 12th starting on Wednesday.
