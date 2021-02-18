Last spring, the future of a garden education program in Central Oregon was in question when schools shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But as students started returning to classes in the fall, the garden program became an attractive option for teachers who wanted to offer outdoor learning. Interest has continued to grow this year in the program, which is run by The Environmental Center, a sustainability organization in Bend.
The organization recently awarded about $15,000, divided among 13 local schools, to fund educational gardens and outdoor classroom spaces in the spring.
Realms Middle School in Bend received about $1,000 for its school garden. The middle school will be able to build an outdoor oven to keep students warm and a native plant garden on its 3-acre campus.
Amy Anderson, Realms’ dean of students who oversees the school’s garden, said the program is not just an extra activity for students, but rather a critical part of the school’s curriculum.
“We consider time in the garden a complement to the classroom,” Anderson said. “They are reading about food and they are growing food.”
Denise Rowcroft, program manager for The Environmental Center, said the garden program has grown each year despite the pause due to the pandemic. Last year, $10,000 was awarded to nine schools. Since the program launched in 2016, the organization has awarded $40,000 for gardens in schools.
The program funds a wide range of projects, including shade and warming structures, raised garden beds, pollinator gardens and outdoor seating, Rowcroft said.
“There’s definitely a variety of ways schools are using their outdoor garden spaces and reasons for why they are doing it,” Rowcroft said.
Some notable projects this spring include a pollinator garden at Warm Springs K-8 Academy to attract bees and butterflies, and an outdoor garden at R.E. Jewell Elementary School in Bend for a first grade class that doesn’t have any windows in the classroom, Rowcroft said.
Teachers have told Rowcroft that each project is not only educational, but also supports students’ mental wellbeing through the pandemic.
“It’s going to be really important now that kids are back in school to utilize that just for the social and emotional aspects,” Rowcroft said.
The Environmental Center relies on grants and donations to run the school garden program. Those interested in donating can contact Rowcroft at denise@envirocenter.org.
Rowcroft hopes continued support will allow the program to expand.
“We’ve been busy adapting but we are still looking to support more schools that want to have garden-based education,” Rowcroft said. “We still have plans to keep growing that program.”
At Realms Middle School, Anderson is excited to start the school garden again after it was shut down last spring.
Anderson was able to briefly restart the garden program in the fall. Students were still learning remotely, but were invited to Realms each Wednesday for two hours in the garden. Students planted garlic before the ground froze.
Anderson said seeing the students safely interact outdoors after months of solitude from the pandemic was priceless.
“It’s incredible watching kids in the garden,” Anderson said. “Even cleaning out a garden bed is really therapeutic.”
With students now back in school, they will spend the next few months adding to the garden, Anderson said. Students will help build the oven and plant the native garden.
“We are always trying to find ways to keep kids engaged with projects,” Anderson said. “Right now, it’s nice to try to keep them engaged outside.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.