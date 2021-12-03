After a successful spring, a garden education program in Central Oregon is looking to expand next year in more communities across the region.
Since it started in 2017, the Garden for Every School program has raised more than $42,000 to support more than 30 projects in schools, educational farms and youth organizations. The program is overseen by The Environmental Center in Bend.
Denise Rowcroft, manager for the garden program, said she is accepting applications from schools to build or support more gardens. Applications are available online at www.envirocenter.org/schoolgardens and the deadline is Dec. 10. Rowcroft is still interested in hearing from schools after the deadline to see if she can accommodate their garden plans, she said.
“My goal for this year is to try to reach new communities and new schools that aren’t in the network yet,” Rowcroft said. “I want to bring more people into the fold. If we reach more schools, we are reaching more students."
Specifically, Rowcroft hopes to connect with schools and organizations in Culver, Metolius, Madras and La Pine. Those areas have never applied for the program before, she said.
“Maybe there are garden projects there already, and maybe there are not,” Rowcroft said. “But we haven’t funded them. Those are the communities I really want to reach.”
Rowcroft also wants to build on existing school gardens, which can be indoor or outdoor. Students at Skyline High School, a small experimental school in Bend that closed this fall to combine with Realms High School, built large garden beds over the pavement near the school building on Brinson Boulevard. The students plan to add to their garden in the spring.
“They created this courtyard space, where they built garden beds, planted the beds, built an arbor and created a beautiful garden classroom,” Rowcroft said. “It really transformed a space where you were not able to grow.”
Students with StepUP, formerly the Brown Education Center in Redmond, have been a part of the program since it started five years ago. The alternative school, which offers programs for kindergarten through 12th grade and students up to 21, converted a basement into an area for indoor seed starting.
“Their long term goal is using that seed starting space to be able to give or sell seed starts to other local school gardens,” Rowcroft said.
Rowcroft said she’s heard from several teachers about how helpful the garden program has been for students, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than cancel classes because of the virus, students are able to safely gather outside to learn in the gardens, Rowcroft said.
Heather Korman, a teacher at Elk Meadow Elementary School in Bend, recently told Rowcroft how meaningful the garden has been for her students.
“The kids are very much invested in their garden, and it is now a space that they feel truly belongs to them,” Korman said. “I have never loved teaching so much. A full day, outside, in the garden with dirt and water and plants? Pure joy.”
The value of the program is clear for Rowcroft. It teaches children a wide variety of lessons, such as science, nutrition and emotional healing. Students learn life skills, resilience and how to grow their own food, she said.
“I think a garden can bring learning to life in many different subject areas,” Rowcroft said. “Whatever your goal is, a garden can meet it.”
