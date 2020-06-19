A new Redmond schools bond to fund the replacement of M.A. Lynch Elementary is probably not going to be on the ballot this November.
The second attempt to replace Lynch Elementary — the district narrowly failed to pass a similar bond in 2018 — could be postponed until 2021, said Tim Carpenter, the Redmond School Board president.
Although there's been no official decision made on the matter, he's concerned that voters won't support increasing taxes during the COVID-19 economic downturn.
"The need’s still there, but with the current economic situation, I think we’re leaning towards holding off," Carpenter said.
Lynch Elementary, located near Redmond's city center, is a 55-year-old building with a flat roof that can sag during heavy snowfall. More than 95% of its students qualify for free or reduced lunch, according to state data.
The school board was discussing the timing of a potential new bond as recently as last fall. At that time, polling suggested that a bond on the November 2020 ballot was "winnable."
Rayna Nordstrom, who's led Lynch Elementary for five years as its principal, didn't go as far as to say the school district should wait on a bond. But she would be surprised if there's a bond to replace her school in November, she said.
"Does it need to be replaced? Yes. Do our kids deserve a top-notch facility? Yes," Nordstrom said. "But is now the time? Probably not."
District spokesperson Kelly Jenkins emphasized that the district hasn't yet made any final decision on postponing a new bond. District leaders plan to wait for new superintendent Charan Cline to arrive on July 1 to make that call, she said.
The district is also still waiting to hear from state officials about its funding levels in the wake of COVID-19, and it still hasn't decided whether or not to poll locals this summer on whether or not they'd pass a bond, Jenkins said.
"We're just kind of at a weird time," she said.
The school has some design flaws and is expensive to maintain, Nordstrom confirmed. But even though it would be financially inefficient to prop up for a long time, Lynch Elementary is still safe for students and staff, she said.
However, the school's aging condition has become a problem in ways unrelated to safety. Some parents who live in Lynch Elementary's attendance area transfer their students to nearby Sage Elementary School's relatively new campus, Nordstrom said.
"If you’re a new family that moved into the area, transportation wasn’t something you had to worry about, and you looked at this older building, and then drove down the road and looked at Sage or Vern Patrick (Elementary), you’re going to notice a big difference," she said.
Redmond’s last approved bond was a $110 million measure passed in 2008, which built Ridgeview High School and Sage Elementary School in Redmond's south end, remodeled Terrebonne Community School and Redmond High School, and more.
(1) comment
As one who identifies as a person of color, the very name offends me. I will not be sending any of my little darlings to Lynch School.
